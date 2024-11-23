Saturday 23 November 2024

Improving Vaccines Against Pneumococcal Disease

29 September 1996

Streptococcus pneumoniae is far and away the most common cause of invasive bacterial meningitis, which although rare is most prevalent in children and has a 20% fatality rate. As a result, meningitis is the attention-grabbing pneumococcal disease which makes headline news, but pneumococci are also a leading cause of respiratory morbidity and mortality in the developing world, as well as a common cause of glue-ear or otitis media. Now, growing antibiotic resistance in this organism is concentrating attention on the need for effective vaccination strategies to combat the infection.

Because there are multiple disease-causing serotypes of S pneumoniae (greater than 83 at the last count), the development of an effective polysaccharide-based vaccine has been troublesome. Commercially-available preparations, such as Pasteur-Merieux Serums et Vaccins' Pneumovax (14 antigens) and its replacement Pneumovax II (23 antigens) offer a protective efficacy of up to 60%-70%, but have limitations.

The US Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta has studied the efficacy of antigen stimulation in children by several of the individual components of the 14-valent vaccine, and found a range of efficacies (between 15% and 85%). This vaccine and the 23-valent one are poorly immunogenic in infants and should not be used in those under two years of age. Furthermore, they do not stimulate a memory response and have a limited effect on nasopharyngeal carriage, the primary route of transmission for S pneumoniae. Some of the antigens also have low immunogenicity in adults.

