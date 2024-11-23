Increased Losses At British Biotech

British Biotech posted increased losses for the three months ended July 31, 1994, but chairman Brian Richards said that the year had started well for the company with the successful completion of a rights issue and encouraging results from trials.
The first-quarter loss, both pre- and post-tax, was L5.6 million ($8.79 million), compared with a loss a year earlier of L4.2 million. However, there was a reduction when compared with the previous quarter's (fourth quarter 1993/94) loss of L8 million. The loss per share was 11.09 pence.
Turnover was L767,000, compared with L467,000 a year earlier. The increase was attributed to income derived from BB's agreement with Glaxo for the development of lexipafant (Marketletters passim), the Eureka grant fundings and further income under the biological research agreement with R&D Systems Europe.
