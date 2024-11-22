Increased Revenues For BioChem Pharma In 2nd Qtr

Canadian biopharmaceutical company BioChem Pharma reported total revenues for the second quarter of 1995 of C$45 million ($33 million), an increase of 53.1%. The firm said that the rise is due in the main to an increase in sales of its diagnostic products.
Operating income for the quarter was C$4.9 million, up 48.5%, there was a net loss of C$2.3 million or C$0.05 per share. The losses include BioChem's share of loss from North American Vaccine, an associated company.
The firm has announced that results from a Phase II study of lamivudine in the treatment of hepatitis B virus infection showed that lamivudine markedly reduced HBV DNA, HBeAg and ALT levels (see page 22).
