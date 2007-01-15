Friday 22 November 2024

IND for Phynova's PYN17 cleared by FDA

15 January 2007

UK drug development firm Phynova has obtained US Food and Drug Administration approval of its Investigational New Drug application for PYN17 to enter a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C. The firm which develops pharmaceuticals from Chinese botanicals targeting viral and metabolic diseases and cancer, says that the drug candidate will shortly enter a trial in the USA.

The evaluation, involving 40 patients in the USA with chronic hepatitis C, is expected to begin in second-quarter 2007 and will investigate the effect of PYN17 on safety and efficacy parameters, including the key symptoms associated with CHC such as fatigue, poor concentration and abdominal pain leading to a marked deterioration in an individual's quality of life.

