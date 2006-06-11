Indian drugmaker Wockhardt is reportedly looking to acquire biotechnology companies in China and the USA. According to the local newspaper Business Standard, the firm has been in discussion with four research-based biotechnology groups in China and three biopharmaceutical companies in the USA.

The newspaper says that the amount that Wockhardt has available for investment is not known, but states it has hired two consultants, including Frost & Sullivan to conduct due diligence on the proposed buys.

Wockhardt is reportedly targeting the innovative technologies developed by these firms for new delivery systems for recombinant vaccines and insulin, along with their facilities and talents.