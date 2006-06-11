Indian drugmaker Wockhardt is reportedly looking to acquire biotechnology companies in China and the USA. According to the local newspaper Business Standard, the firm has been in discussion with four research-based biotechnology groups in China and three biopharmaceutical companies in the USA.
The newspaper says that the amount that Wockhardt has available for investment is not known, but states it has hired two consultants, including Frost & Sullivan to conduct due diligence on the proposed buys.
Wockhardt is reportedly targeting the innovative technologies developed by these firms for new delivery systems for recombinant vaccines and insulin, along with their facilities and talents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze