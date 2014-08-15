India celebrates Independence Day with pledges on healthcare

India celebrated its 68th Independence Day yesterday with a host of celebrations across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a rousing speech from the 17th Century Red Fort in Delhi. He touched on many issues in his speech, including his dreams to make India a hub for industry and manufacturing, appealing to companies to manufacture their goods in the country. He also spoke of the differences that IT skills have made to the country, creating a ‘Digital India’ which can have a real impact on the lives of all Indians, but particularly those living in poorer areas. He said: “If we create a network of telemedicine in the places where there is a shortage of doctors, we can have a clear guideline of the way in which health facilities have to be provided to the poor people living in those areas.”

PM Modi also called for a campaign for cleanliness, in particular to ensure that women and girls living in rural areas have access to toilets, as well as pledging to ensure there are toilets in every school. He ensured that cleanliness and healthcare was on the agenda by asking all of the Members of Parliament to single out a village in their constituency to make a ‘Model Village’ by 2016, in terms of health, cleanliness and greenery.