Friday 22 November 2024

India overtakes South Africa for HIV/AIDS

11 June 2006

The world's second largest country in terms of population has become the world's largest in terms of HIV/AIDS cases. The United Nations' AIDS agency (UNAIDS) has published figures showing that whereas there are an estimated 5.5 million people with HIV/AIDS in South Africa, the number in India is now believed to be as high as 5.7 million. Because of the difference in overall population size, the visibility of the problem in India is low, about 0.9% of the population (compared with 0.6% for the USA).

Last month, hundreds of HIV/AIDS sufferers protested in New Dehli against the patent application for Viread (tenofovir), an antiretroviral drug developed by US drugmaker Gilead Sciences. A court case was underway which would determine the effectiveness of new intellectual property legislation passed in India in 2005 (Marketletters passim). Local generic firms, including Cipla, are reported to offer unbranded versions of the drug at a significant discount.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze