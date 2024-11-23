India Rejects 100% Pfizer Subsidiary

In the absence of a firm commitment to undertake manufacturing or R&D activities in India, the country's Foreign Investment Promotion Board has turned down an application from US drugmaker Pfizer to set up a 100%-owned subsidiary. A similar plan from Bristol-Myers Squibb has also been rejected.
The Pfizer request to set up a 100% subsidiary was one of a clutch of similar proposals made after the new Drug Price Control Order was announced in September 1994. The final decision has been taken apparently because the FIPB remained unconvinced about Pfizer's modified plans. The FIPB decision, according to the Marketletter's local correspondent, is an indication of the board being increasingly selective about the granting of permission to set up 100%-owned subsidiaries in India.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze