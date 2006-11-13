India's Cadila to enter biotech sector

India's Cadila Healthcare, a part of the Zydus group, plans to enter the biotechnology business, Zydus group chairman Pankaj Patel said. The firm will form a separate business unit under the company's key division, Zydus Cadila. The bio-pharmaceuticals will be sold in areas such as cancer and blood disorders, he noted.

The new unit expects to commercialize these products by the fiscal year 2007-8 ending March 31, 2008, he said. Cadila Healthcare is exploring options of launching innovative and generic biopharmaceutical products and "we are working on products which have a high market potential in the domestic and international markets," Mr Patel said, but gave no details.