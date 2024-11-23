India's Lupin Signs South African Deal

Lupin Laboratories, a leading Indian drugmaker, has signed a contractwith South Africa's Quatromed SA Pty to form a joint venture to manufacture pharmaceuticals in South Africa. Lupin South Africa Pty Ltd, according to the Indian firm, will be 60%-owned by Lupin and 40% by Quatromed. The JV's range of products will include anti-tuberculosis drugs and cephalosporin anti-infectives.

"The South African joint venture will give Lupin a head start in these two segments," a statement from Lupin noted. It will also provide a strong springboard to penetrate the neighboring African markets, the company added.

Quatromed will provide manufacturing facilities for dosage forms and will focus on local production and marketing. The initial investment of around $350,000 will go partly towards the compilation of drug registration dossiers.