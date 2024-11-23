India's Patents Bill Stalled In Upper House

Indian parliamentary approval of the Patents (Amendment) Bill continued to hang in the balance as the Upper House extended the time for presentation of the select committee report until the beginning of the budget session this year. The bill was adopted by the Lower House more than five months ago (Marketletters passim) but has been stalled by the combined opposition in the Upper House.

According to a local report, the delay in amending the 1970 Patent Act would not cause any major problems, as India's main trading partners are said to have shown understanding of the government's pre-dicament in not being able to muster parliament's support ahead of the forthcoming general elections some time in April.