India's Patents Bill Stalled In Upper House

Indian parliamentary approval of the Patents (Amendment) Bill continued to hang in the balance as the Upper House extended the time for presentation of the select committee report until the beginning of the budget session this year. The bill was adopted by the Lower House more than five months ago (Marketletters passim) but has been stalled by the combined opposition in the Upper House.
According to a local report, the delay in amending the 1970 Patent Act would not cause any major problems, as India's main trading partners are said to have shown understanding of the government's pre-dicament in not being able to muster parliament's support ahead of the forthcoming general elections some time in April.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze