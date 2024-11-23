India's Ranbaxy Labs And Crosland Research Merge

India's Ranbaxy Laboratories has emerged as the country's second-largestpharmaceutical company (after Glaxo Wellcome) following its merger with Crosland Research Laboratories (also an Indian firm).
The deal, which was officially announced on January 15, after approval of each company's board of directors on January 13, is based on three Ranbaxy shares for every seven of Crosland's. The merger is still subject to shareholders' and the high courts of Chandigarh and Mumbai (Bombay) approval.
Drug industry sources say the merger will add to the product basket of Ranbaxy significantly in the areas of dermatologicals, which dominate Crosland's business, and will also enhance Ranbaxy's domestic prescription market share by some 16%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze