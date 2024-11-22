India's Ranbaxy Wants Majority Malaysian Stake

Indian pharmaceuticals group Ranbaxy Laboratories is seeking to increase its stake in its joint-venture company in Malaysia to 51%, according to its chairman, Parvinder Singh.
Dr Singh said that his company plans to venture into bigger markets and become a "research-driven player internationally," and had to increase its Malaysian interests to make these expansion plans viable. He added that his company was currently waiting for a decision from the government on the equity increase in Ranbaxy (M) Sdn Bhd to 51%.
If foreign participation can be increased, he noted, "we can look to more exports from Malaysia." Exports from Malaysia to Singapore, Vietnam and Papua New Guinea - in the form of capsules, tablets, suspensions and formulations - account for 15% of Ranbaxy Malaysia's turnover, which is forecast to reach 11 million ringgit ($4.5 million) in 1995.
