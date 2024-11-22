India Warns Drug Firms Over Prices

Following the lifting of price controls on around half the products on India's pharmaceuticals market (Marketletter January 16), the government has instructed manufacturers to "exercise restraint and self-discipline" in their pricing policies, and to ensure that prices are not increased "unreasonably." If they are, individual products will again be taken back under price controls, the companies have been warned.
- The Delhi International Healthcare Exhibition, DIHE'95, takes place in New Delhi on October 11-14. The organizers say India's health care sector is now growing at an annual rate of 25%, with the drug market alone rising 12% a year. Details from Ms Bente Junquist, project director, International Trade & Exhibitions Overseas Ltd in London, phone: +44 171 286 9720; fax: +44 171 286 0177.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze