India Warns Drug Firms Over Prices

Following the lifting of price controls on around half the products on India's pharmaceuticals market (Marketletter January 16), the government has instructed manufacturers to "exercise restraint and self-discipline" in their pricing policies, and to ensure that prices are not increased "unreasonably." If they are, individual products will again be taken back under price controls, the companies have been warned.

- The Delhi International Healthcare Exhibition, DIHE'95, takes place in New Delhi on October 11-14. The organizers say India's health care sector is now growing at an annual rate of 25%, with the drug market alone rising 12% a year. Details from Ms Bente Junquist, project director, International Trade & Exhibitions Overseas Ltd in London, phone: +44 171 286 9720; fax: +44 171 286 0177.