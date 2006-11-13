Indian Pharma cuts 886 drug prices

The Indian government has said that prices of 886 drug brands have been voluntarily reduced by the parmaceutical industry in a 0.26%-74.5% range. The medicines include top selling antidiabetic drugs, antibiotics, cough syrups, painkillers and anti-hypertensives.
These drugs, manufactured on or after October 2 this year, may take up to six weeks to reach the retailers with the new price tags, a government statement note, in that the industry has capped the margin for wholesalers and retailers at between 15% and 35%.
However, analysts said the price cuts have a limited significance since the 886 brands constitute only 10% of drugs by volume and hardly 5%-7% by value in the 350.0 billion rupee ($7.81 billion) Indian pharmaceutical market. Prices of drugs affected include those of antidiabetic agents like metformin, glucosamine, progesterone, the anti-infectives amoxicillin, cephalexin and ciprofloxacin and painkillers such as diclofenac, ibuprofen, paracetamol and promethazine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze