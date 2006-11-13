Friday 22 November 2024

Indian Pharma cuts 886 drug prices

13 November 2006

The Indian government has said that prices of 886 drug brands have been voluntarily reduced by the parmaceutical industry in a 0.26%-74.5% range. The medicines include top selling antidiabetic drugs, antibiotics, cough syrups, painkillers and anti-hypertensives.

These drugs, manufactured on or after October 2 this year, may take up to six weeks to reach the retailers with the new price tags, a government statement note, in that the industry has capped the margin for wholesalers and retailers at between 15% and 35%.

However, analysts said the price cuts have a limited significance since the 886 brands constitute only 10% of drugs by volume and hardly 5%-7% by value in the 350.0 billion rupee ($7.81 billion) Indian pharmaceutical market. Prices of drugs affected include those of antidiabetic agents like metformin, glucosamine, progesterone, the anti-infectives amoxicillin, cephalexin and ciprofloxacin and painkillers such as diclofenac, ibuprofen, paracetamol and promethazine.

