Indian Pharma Production, Exports

India exported pharmaceuticals worth a total of 44.23 billion rupees ($1.38 billion) during the last three years, the Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers, Eduardo Faleiro, has told parliament. Pharmaceutical imports during this period reached 33.07 billion rupees ($1 billion), he added.
Exports of drugs had gone up from 12.31 billion rupees in 1991-92 to 17.84 billion rupees in 1993-94, he said, while for imports the total had risen from 8.07 billion rupees in 1991-92 to 14.40 billion rupees in 1993-94.
Over this period, Mr Faleiro added, Indian production of bulk drugs had grown from 9 billion rupees in 1991-92 to 13 billion in 1993-94, and production of formulations had risen from 48 billion rupees to 69 billion rupees.
