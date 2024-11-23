Indinavir Link To Crystalluria

A study by the US National Institutes of Health has confirmed thatHIV-positive patients treated with Merck & Co's Crixivan (indinavir) had an increased risk of crystalluria and other associated urologic symptoms.

Jeffrey Kopp reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine that urinalysis of indinavir-treated patients showed that 20% had evidence of crystalluria and 8% had urologic symptoms, including nephrolithiasis and dysuria. A control group of 40 patients revealed no evidence of indinavir crystals in the urine.

Dr Kopp does stress that the findings do not alter the drug's safety profile as the problem is managed with hydration and drug withdrawal; after a period of withdrawal, patients can be reinitiated on the drug, reports Reuters.