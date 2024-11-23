Indinavir Link To Crystalluria

A study by the US National Institutes of Health has confirmed thatHIV-positive patients treated with Merck & Co's Crixivan (indinavir) had an increased risk of crystalluria and other associated urologic symptoms.
Jeffrey Kopp reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine that urinalysis of indinavir-treated patients showed that 20% had evidence of crystalluria and 8% had urologic symptoms, including nephrolithiasis and dysuria. A control group of 40 patients revealed no evidence of indinavir crystals in the urine.
Dr Kopp does stress that the findings do not alter the drug's safety profile as the problem is managed with hydration and drug withdrawal; after a period of withdrawal, patients can be reinitiated on the drug, reports Reuters.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze