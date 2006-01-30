Indonesian pharma seeing 12% annual average growth and strong competition

The Indonesian pharmaceuticals sector currently has sales of about 22,000.0 billion rupiah ($2.2 billion), an average annual growth rate in recent years of around 12%, consists of some 200 drug manufacturers with 60 accounting for about 80% of turnover, and intense competition between the other companies for a share of the remainder of the market.
In a recent interview reported in the Jakata Post, Ferry Soetikno, chief executive of Dexa Medica, one of the sector's leading companies, said that "the growth rate will likely fall to a single digit in 2006, as increasing production costs and the need to comply with global manufacturing standards will hamper sales."
Sector needs to improve
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze