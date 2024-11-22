Industry Conferences In February

The 1995 Eastchem conference for the central and eastern European chemicals industry and markets will be held February 7-8 in Warsaw, Poland. Contact The Conference Desk, First Europe Communications, phone: +44 171 490 3318; fax: +44 171 490 3319;
- the Industrial Pharmacists Group of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain will discuss Forecasting Sales in the Changing Healthcare Environment at the RPSGB on February 10. Contact the RPSGB, phone: +44 171 735 9141 ext 287; fax: +44 171 735 7629;
- Management Forum meetings in London include - The Clinical Trials Environment in Japan, February 6; - Clinical Trials in an International Context, February 7-8; - Effective Project Management to Improve Drug Development, February 13-14. Also, Recent Changes in the Hungarian Pharmaceutical Market in Budapest February 16-17. Phone: +44 1483 570099; fax: +44 1483 36424;
