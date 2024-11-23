Industry Conferences In November

IMS International's annual European Symposium will be held in Brussels, November 7-8, and will discuss 1994, the European Union: New Players, New Partnerships and Changing Strategies for the Pharmaceutical Industry. Contact Publi Systems (belgium). Phone: +32 2215 1805; fax: +32 2216 46 27;

- Management Forum is holding the following meetings: - Patient Information and Package Inserts in Europe and the USA, November 15-16; - Annual Pharmaceutical Conference, November 21-22; - European Patents in the Biotechnological and Pharmaceuticals Fields, November 25; and - The Pharmaceutical Expert Report, November 29. Phone: +44 483 570099; fax: +44 483 36424;

- IBC Technical Services will discuss Pricing and Reimbursement of Pharmaceuticals, November 17-18 in London. Contact Alison Sells at IBC (UK): phone +44 71 637 4383; fax: +44 71 631 3214;