Industry Conferences In November

IMS International's annual European Symposium will be held in Brussels, November 7-8, and will discuss 1994, the European Union: New Players, New Partnerships and Changing Strategies for the Pharmaceutical Industry. Contact Publi Systems (belgium). Phone: +32 2215 1805; fax: +32 2216 46 27;
- Management Forum is holding the following meetings: - Patient Information and Package Inserts in Europe and the USA, November 15-16; - Annual Pharmaceutical Conference, November 21-22; - European Patents in the Biotechnological and Pharmaceuticals Fields, November 25; and - The Pharmaceutical Expert Report, November 29. Phone: +44 483 570099; fax: +44 483 36424;
- IBC Technical Services will discuss Pricing and Reimbursement of Pharmaceuticals, November 17-18 in London. Contact Alison Sells at IBC (UK): phone +44 71 637 4383; fax: +44 71 631 3214;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze