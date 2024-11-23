Industry Warning Over EU Bio-Patent

The European Parliament is due to conclude the first reading of a newdraft directive for European biotechnology patents in mid-July. Boehringer Ingelheim drug division head Rolf Krebs warns that if it should fail (which is is not expected) this would lead to more European drug and biotechnology firms switching R&D to the USA and Japan.
His view is backed by the German research-based industry association, the VFA.
Dr Krebs says 20% of all drug R&D projects are now undertaken on the basis of genetic engineering and biotechnology-based processes. This share is set to rise sharply over the next few years.
