ING Parcom acquires Unither

Unither, a French contract producer of pharmaceutical products, especially serums and anti-asthmatics in sterile unitary dosage form, has been acquired by ING Parcom Equity, the French arm of the Netherlands investment fund Parcom. ING now has a stake in the French firm of a little over 50% of capital and over 30% on the management side. Unither was set up in 1993 by its current director general Patrick Colin, based on the acquisition of a plant owned by Sanofi-Aventis. Its annual sales are around 76.0 million euros ($100.2 million).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze