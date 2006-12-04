ING Parcom acquires Unither

Unither, a French contract producer of pharmaceutical products, especially serums and anti-asthmatics in sterile unitary dosage form, has been acquired by ING Parcom Equity, the French arm of the Netherlands investment fund Parcom. ING now has a stake in the French firm of a little over 50% of capital and over 30% on the management side. Unither was set up in 1993 by its current director general Patrick Colin, based on the acquisition of a plant owned by Sanofi-Aventis. Its annual sales are around 76.0 million euros ($100.2 million).