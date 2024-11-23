Inhale 3rd quarter results

- Inhale Therapeutic Systems recorded a net loss of $1.7 million or $0.16 per share in the third quarter of 1995, up from a loss of $900,000 or $0.11 a year earlier. For the nine-month period, the net loss was $5.4 million or $0.56 per share. This compares with a loss of $3 million or $0.57 a year earlier. The increased loss reflects the company's expenditures associated with advancing its technical and clinical research for a number of pulmonary drug delivery therapies. Contract research revenue for the quarter was $1 million, and $1.2 million for the first nine months of 1995.