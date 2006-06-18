Innogenetics' HCV tech granted US/EU patents

Belgium's Innogentics, a specialty diagnostics and vaccine development firm, says that it has received two crucial patents in the USA and European Union, which relate to its Hepatitis C virus protein technology. The rulings broadly protect a key component of the firm's HCV vaccine, namely the recombinant viral envelope proteins that the company is developing.
The European Patent Office's decision, which was initially the focus of opposition, is final and can no longer be the subject of appeals. The awarded patent, EP 0721505 covers the use of HCV envelope proteins in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. In contrast, the patent issued by the US patent office, number 7,048,930, goes further in that it protects the general methods of recombinantly producing such proteins, as well as covering their use in diagnostics and therapeutics.
Currently, Innogenetics is utilizing its technology in the development of an HCV vaccine, which is in Phase IIb trials. The Ghent-headquartered firm added that it is also developing a hepatitis B vaccine that has recently entered Phase I clinical assessment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze