InPharmatica licenses AI to Eli Lilly & Co

UK-based drug discovery specialists Inpharmatica says that it has agreed a deal with US major Eli Lilly which grants the latter a license for Admensa Interactive, the former's suite of drug discovery technologies. Specifically, Lilly will have access to the UK firm's drug absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion models (ADME), in addition to its proprietary prioritization tools.

Commenting on the announcement, John Lisle, Inpharmatica's chief executive, said: "we are delighted that Lilly, with its significant in-house strength in computational ADME, has chosen AI to augment its discovery support." Mr Lisle added that more than 10 top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have licensed the technology to date.