InPharmatica licenses AI to Eli Lilly & Co

UK-based drug discovery specialists Inpharmatica says that it has agreed a deal with US major Eli Lilly which grants the latter a license for Admensa Interactive, the former's suite of drug discovery technologies. Specifically, Lilly will have access to the UK firm's drug absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion models (ADME), in addition to its proprietary prioritization tools.
Commenting on the announcement, John Lisle, Inpharmatica's chief executive, said: "we are delighted that Lilly, with its significant in-house strength in computational ADME, has chosen AI to augment its discovery support." Mr Lisle added that more than 10 top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have licensed the technology to date.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze