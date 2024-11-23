Integrilin Fails To Get US Approval Recommendation

The US Food and Drug Administration's Cardiovascular and Renal DrugsAdvisory Committee decided at its meeting on February 28 that Cor Therapeutics' injectable platelet inhibitor Integrilin (intrifiban) needs more study.
The panel agreed that data from the single trial presented (IMPACT II) was positive and did show that the drug helped prevent complications in patients undergoing balloon angioplasty, but they felt that the data was not significant enough to overcome the usual requirement for two trials.
According to reports from the meeting, panel members did seem to be considering recommending approval, until the FDA's Robert Lipicky said that they could still agree the trial was positive even if they did not back the drug. Panel member Marvin Konstam of the New England Medical Center had commented that if the study was overwhelmingly clear, it would sway him to "back off the usual demand of a replicated trial."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze