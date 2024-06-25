The ICOPB seeks to provide insight into recent advancements and recent trends in Pharmaceutical Biotechnology.

The International Conference on Pharmaceutical Biotechnology (ICOPB ) offers meaningful discussions focusing on solutions, future scope, and ongoing trends in the industry. This event welcomes experts from national and international locations connected to the field.

The event aims to bridge the gap between theoretical study and its practical implementation among academics., choosing to focus on science and technology research, development, technological revolution, promotion, and sustainable development.