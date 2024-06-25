The International Conference on Pharmaceutical Biotechnology (ICOPB ) offers meaningful discussions focusing on solutions, future scope, and ongoing trends in the industry. This event welcomes experts from national and international locations connected to the field.
The event aims to bridge the gap between theoretical study and its practical implementation among academics., choosing to focus on science and technology research, development, technological revolution, promotion, and sustainable development.
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze