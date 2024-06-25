Sunday 24 November 2024

International Conference on Pharmaceutical Biotechnology (ICOPB)

23 July 202425 June 2024
Paris, FranceHotel Relais Bosquet
The ICOPB seeks to provide insight into recent advancements and recent trends in Pharmaceutical Biotechnology.

The International Conference on Pharmaceutical Biotechnology (ICOPB ) offers meaningful discussions focusing on solutions, future scope, and ongoing trends in the industry. This event  welcomes experts from national and international locations connected to the field. 

The event aims to bridge the gap between theoretical study and its practical implementation among academics., choosing to focus on science and technology research, development, technological revolution, promotion, and sustainable development. 

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




