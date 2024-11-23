International Pharma Trade News

Egypt expects to export pharmaceuticals worth close to $88 million this year, compared $66 million in 1995, reports the Xinhua news agency from Cairo. Egyptian drug imports so far this year have been worth $65 million.
A 40% stake in the Medical Holding Company, which includes some of Egypt's largest drug producers, will be offered through a public subscription as part of the government's privatization program.
- Mozambique's new Law on Foreign Investment "welcomes and encourages" private investment in the production of pharmaceuticals, and will provide "attractive incentives" to enterprises established for this purpose in Industrial Free Zone, reports Mozambique InView. Any imported raw materials for later processing into products for export will be exempt from import duties, as will any profits earned from export activities. The average corporate tax rate will be 35%-40%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze