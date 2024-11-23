International Pharma Trade News

Egypt expects to export pharmaceuticals worth close to $88 million this year, compared $66 million in 1995, reports the Xinhua news agency from Cairo. Egyptian drug imports so far this year have been worth $65 million.

A 40% stake in the Medical Holding Company, which includes some of Egypt's largest drug producers, will be offered through a public subscription as part of the government's privatization program.

- Mozambique's new Law on Foreign Investment "welcomes and encourages" private investment in the production of pharmaceuticals, and will provide "attractive incentives" to enterprises established for this purpose in Industrial Free Zone, reports Mozambique InView. Any imported raw materials for later processing into products for export will be exempt from import duties, as will any profits earned from export activities. The average corporate tax rate will be 35%-40%.