IntraDose Products In Esophageal Cancer

Results from Phase I/II testing of two of Matrix Pharmaceuticals' IntraDose products in patients with non-resectable esophageal cancer suggest that they are safe, have low toxicity and provide palliative benefit when given as intratumoral therapy.
Four patients received treatment with IntraDose-CDDP (cisplatin) and one patient was treated with IntraDose-MTX (methotrexate). Difficulty in swallowing, the most common symptom, was rapidly improved in all patients, with one IntraDose-CDDP patient gaining complete relief. Of the four patients on IntraDose-CDDP, two showed stable disease and the other two experienced tumor volume reductions of 58% and 75%, respectively. The patient on IntraDose-MTX had no change in tumor volume.
