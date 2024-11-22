Investment Fears Over Dutch drug Price Law

The new pharmaceutical pricing law which is to be introduced in the Netherlands next year, with the aim of saving around 700 million guilders ($457 million) a year, shows that the government has "tunnel vision" in its view of the health budget by focusing only on pharmaceuticals, according to the industry association nefarma.
The association says the government is seeking to cut drug prices by 20%-30%. But, it points out, Dutch per capita spending on drugs and medicines is among the lowest in Europe, and it warns of the serious consequences which the law would have for industry investment in the country. Across Europe, only 60% of pharmaceutical industry capacity is currently being utilized, and investments are only being made in the sector in countries whose governments are actively encouraging drug industry activity, it says.
Effects Of Industry/Govt Dialogue Elsewhere in Europe Nefarma calls for a more intense dialog between the Dutch government and the industry, as has been the case in many of its neighboring European countries including the UK (see page 13), Germany, France and Belgium, where such negotiations have led to pricing incentives for the development of truly innovative products and exports.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze