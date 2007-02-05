Investor and Morgan Stanley acquire Molnlycke

Investor, the largest industrial holding company in the Nordic region, and Morgan Stanley Principal Investments have signed an agreement to acquire Molnlycke Health Care Group AB from Apax Partners for an enterprise value of 2.85 billion euros ($3.69 billion). The majority of the acquisition will be financed by external debt.

Molnlycke is a global single-use medical products company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, which manufactures and sells wound care and surgical products primarily for the professional health care sector.

International law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer advised Investor and Morgan Stanley Principal Investments on the merger and acquisition aspects of the purchase, which will be made through an acquisition company equally controlled by Investor and MSPI, with Molnlycke's management as minority shareholders.