Ipsen and Debiopharm extend Decapeptyl accord

France's Ipsen and the Swiss Debiopharm Group have extended their agreement, whereby the former exclusively in-licenses know-how and new patent applications for the commercialization rights of Decapeptyl (triptorelin pamoate) in the world excluding North America, and some other countries (Sweden, Israel, Iran and Japan). This new agreement will last for a minimum of five years, with a two-year termination period, after the patent expiry of the current marketed formulations in July 2010.
Under the terms of this deal, the royalties paid by Ipsen to Debiopharm until July 2010 will remain unchanged. After this date, Ipsen will continue to pay royalties on its sales of all formulations of Decapeptyl. The two firms will share development costs of the six-month formulation once it is approved in one major country in Europe.
