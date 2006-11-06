Ipsen nine-months sales up 8.8%

Paris, France-headquartered Ipsen says that sales for the first nine months of 2006 increased 7.3% to 651.2 million euros ($817.1 million), with targeted therapeutics - notably its endocrinology franchise - leaping 14.9% to 336.6 million euros. Primary care products rose 2.6% to 291.0 million euros, with all products seeing growth, except Ginkor Fort, a gingko biloba-based product, which has been impacted by a reduction in French reimbursement from 35% to 15%, as well as a 15% reduction on the entire veinotonic class of drugs.
Turnover in major western European markets reached 411.8 million euros, a slight 0.6% rise year-on-year, while sales in the rest of the world grew 24.0% to 98.3 million euros, the firm said. Ipsen chief executive Jean-Luc Belingard noted that the groups is adding two new products to its oncology and endocrinology pipeline, Acapodene (toremifene) and Increlex (mecasermin), and these are expected to drive growth in the near future.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze