Ipsen's 1st-half 2006 sales rise 7% to $550M

French drugmaker Ipsen says that its first-half 2006 sales reached 430.6 million euros, up 6.6% year-on-year, as revenues from its strategic targeted therapeutic areas rose 14% to 221.8 million euros, representing 51.5% of its total consolidated sales.

In oncology, sales reached 113.6 million euros, up 7.0%, despite price reductions for Decapeptyl (triptorelin), which grew 10% in volume. Revenues from endocrinology products jumped 22% to 52.4 million euros due to the success in the developments of NutropinAq (controlled-release somatropin), which continued to progress satisfactorily, and from Somatuline (lanreotide)/Somatuline Autogel, which confirmed its strong position in all its main markets. Sales of Dysport, Ipsen's botulinum toxin product, remained strong due to favorable market dynamics in the UK, Latin America and the Middle East.