Ipsen's FY 2006 sales rise 6.8% to $1.15B

In full-year 2006, French drugmaker Ipsen's sales reached 861.7 million euros ($1.15 billion), up 6,8% compared to 2005, driven by the 7.6% growth of drug sales. The firm's operating income reached 187.2 million euros, up 1.0% year-on-year, despite severe price pressure in major European countries, a poor performance of Ginkor Fort in France and a negative impact of one-off items such as a non-recurring payment of 8.4 million euros to Inamed for the recovery of all rights related to Reloxin (botulinum A toxin) and a 7.3 million-euro impairment charge relating to Testim (testosterone).
According to Ipsen, its strong performance was driven by healthy income from its targeted therapy areas - oncology, endocrinology, neuromuscular disorders - as well as positive sales momentum in international markets despite downward price pressures in major western European countries negatively impacting sales by 19.4 million euros over the period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze