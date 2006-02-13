Ipsen sees 7.4% sales growth in 2005

France's Ipsen Group, which recently debuted on the Euronext stock market, has reported sales of 807.1 million euros ($975.5 million) for 2005, a rise of 7.4% on the previous year. The company said that this "upbeat performance was achieved in spite of price reductions introduced by various European governments during the period," and the firm "has achieved its sales targets," noted chief executive Jean-Luc Belingard.
He added that, "following the recovery of our rights to Reloxin (botulinum type A toxin; Marketletters passim), subject to completion of Allergan's acquisition of Inamed, we are now focusing on some of the key success factors for our expansion."
Sales deriving from targeted disease areas (oncology, endocrinology and neuromuscular disorders) amounted to 391.2 million euros in 2005, an increase of 10.4%. This rise was particularly significant in endocrinology, where growth ran at 20.4% on the back of the firm performances posted by Somatuline (lanreotide)/Somatuline Autogel, as well as the launch of NutropinAq (controlled-release somatropin) in many European countries. Turnover growth came to 12.4% in neuromuscular disorders and 6.0% in oncology, despite the negative impact of 4.8 million euros arising from enforced price reductions that affected Decapeptyl (triptorelin), notably in Italy, Spain, Belgium and the UK.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze