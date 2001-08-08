Iraq acts against Merieux over AIDS-infected blood

The Iraqi Ministry of Health has launched a $33 million legal actionagainst Merieux in France for having supplied AIDS-contaminated blood in 1986 which infected 123 hemophiliac patients. Merieux became part of Aventis in 1999, following the merger between Rhone-Poulenc and Hoechst (Marketletters passim).
The Iraqi Ministry is claiming some 2 million French francs ($269,000) for each of the patients. Institut Merieux admitted in 1992 that a delivery of unheated and untested Factor VIII had been sent to Iraq in 1986.
