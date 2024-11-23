ISIS 2302 Shows Efficacy In Crohn's

Isis Pharmaceuticals has presented promising Phase II data which showthat its antisense anti-inflammatory drug ISIS 2302 is safe and effective in patients with Crohn's disease.
According to the company, this is the first evidence that a systemically-administered oligonucleotide has a therapeutic benefit. As a consequence Isis, and its corporate partner Boehringer Ingelheim, are to proceed with the development of the drug.
The placebo-controlled study enrolled 20 patients with steroid-dependent Crohn's disease. During the study period, patients were systemically administered ISIS 2302 (dose range: 0.5mg/kg to 2mg/kg) or saline every other day for two weeks and then three times weekly for a further two weeks, and were evaluated over six months or until disease progressed.
