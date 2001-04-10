ISIS' anti-TNF antisense drug in Phase I

ISIS Pharmaceuticals has announced favorable results from firstsystemic human clinical trials of ISIS 104838, a novel antisense inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor-alpha, derived from second-generation chemistry. The inhibitor is being developed to treat rheumatoid arthritis in intravenous and subcutaneous formulations, and psoriasis in a topical formulation. The Phase I trials support a convenient dosing of once every two to four weeks, and advantages over first-generation antisense drugs, such as improvements in local tolerability. An oral formulation of the drug, being developed in collaboration with Elan to treat inflammatory diseases, has started Phase I.