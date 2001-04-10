ISIS' anti-TNF antisense drug in Phase I

ISIS Pharmaceuticals has announced favorable results from firstsystemic human clinical trials of ISIS 104838, a novel antisense inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor-alpha, derived from second-generation chemistry. The inhibitor is being developed to treat rheumatoid arthritis in intravenous and subcutaneous formulations, and psoriasis in a topical formulation. The Phase I trials support a convenient dosing of once every two to four weeks, and advantages over first-generation antisense drugs, such as improvements in local tolerability. An oral formulation of the drug, being developed in collaboration with Elan to treat inflammatory diseases, has started Phase I.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze