IsoTis to become US firm in 1st-qtr 2007

Lausanne, Switzerland-based IsoTis SA, the orthobiologics company which is listed on the Swiss SWX Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, says it intends to become a US company, with a single listing on the Nasdaq. The firm said that the move, which will take place during the first quarter of 2007, is designed to enable additional growth and to provide a fair market valuation for its shareholders.

In order to carry out its plan, IsoTis has established IsoTis Inc, a wholly-owned US subsidiary, which will make a public offer to allow all IsoTis shareholders to exchange their holdings for those of the USA-based company on a 10 to 1 basis, in the next six weeks.