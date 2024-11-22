Israel's Drug Firms' Worries About NHIL

Industry's perception is that upcoming implementation of Israel's National Health Insurance Law, due to be implemented January 1 (see also Marketletter November 7), will increase competitiveness in the pharmaceutical market for a number of reasons.
According to the regulations being formulated with relation to the basket of drugs of the various sick funds, the latter will be required to include at least two drugs per therapeutic class. Although the regulations are not intended to restrict the number of drugs in each group, there is the suspicion that sick funds will exploit the wording of the regulations, in order to reduce the number of drugs in their formularies. If this were to be the case, companies could find that some of their drugs will be taken out of the sick fund formularies with significant implications for their sales.
Furthermore, the increasingly difficult financial environment anticipated by the smaller sick funds, with the implementation of the NHIL, will result in greater efforts to reduce the price of drugs being supplied to them. These pressures are in addition to the public criticism regarding the difference in prices between the private pharmacy market, through which the small sick funds mainly operate, and the institutional (General Sick Fund and Ministry of Health) market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze