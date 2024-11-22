Israel's Rafa Sets On Expansion Course

In line with its planned two-stage strategic objective, Israeli drugmaker Rafa Laboratories has started the first stage of its expansion program with the launch of a generic version of the antibiotic minocycline in 50mg and 100mg capsules.
This product is the first of a series of branded generics, both prescription and over-the-counter, which Rafa will be launching within the next 12 months. They will be promoted actively to physicians and pharmacists, and in the case of the OTC products also to consumers.
According to Harry Geffen, manager, business and product development at Rafa, under a policy decision taken in 1991, the company commenced an active program to enter into licensing agreements with overseas companies, primarily for New Chemical Entities, and in parallel to develop branded generics of its own. He told the Marketletter that 1996 should see the introduction of a further 10 new products, including two NCEs.
