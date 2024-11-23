Saturday 23 November 2024

Israel Views Controversial Patent Law Reforms

15 January 1996

Senior Israeli policymakers have been discussing the implications of proposals to revise the country's patent law. The proposals come from the Gabai Committee, which was set up in April 1995 following changes to US drug patent laws and as a result of pressure from drug firms, particularly Teva, on the Minister of Justice, David Libai, and the Industry and Commerce Minister.

Prof Libai asked a retired judge to give his opinion on the Committee's recommendations. It is understood that he approved them, and offered not only legal opinion but also considered their implications for the economy and industry. Because of their economic implications, US ambassador to Israel martin Indyk requested that the Embassy's opinion be passed to the judge. Some observers believe the proposals are risky, while others feel they would allow smaller companies to survive.

The change to US law enabled generic firms to start development work and preparation for registration before expiry, and also allowed the patent holder to extend the effective patent life. Israel's current law forbids any working of a valid patent, nor does it allow extension of the period over 20 years. The proposals would allow the patent to be worked prior to expiry.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze