ISRAELI FAMILY HEALTH EXPENDITURE

The Central Bureau of Statistics in Israel has just published preliminary findings from its latest Family Expenditure Survey for the period mid-1992 to mid-1993, which shows that out of total household consumption, expenditure on health care represented 7.1%, a substantially increased proportion compared with the 5.2% seen in the 1986/87 survey.
This increase was the highest seen for any class of consumption. However, it is explained that the increased weighting arose from both a higher-than-average rise in health prices and a higher-than-average growth in the volume and quality of health services consumed (% real change). Thus, whereas prices overall rose during the five years by a factor of 2.51, health care prices rose by a factor of 3.16, the second highest increase for any class of consumption. The percentage real change in consumption on health was almost double (17.6%) that of overall consumption (9.1%).
The greater emphasis on consumption of health care, as well as on other elements such as education, culture and entertainment at the expense of food, is indicative of a rise in the standard of living in Israel. It should be noted, however, that a similar proportion of expenditure (7.1%-7.2%) was seen for all income deciles. The proportion of expenditure on health care was almost double in the elderly (65 and over) compared with the young (under 18).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze