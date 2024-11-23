Israeli Funds Raise Patient Payments

The Israeli sick funds have increased patient copayments on prescriptions, in the majority of cases by 8.3%, which is the rise in the cost of living index since the last increase, in December 1995.
An average copayment is now a minimum of NIS6-NIS6.5 ($1.8-$2.0) for 10 tablets or an original pack (usually a month's treatment) or, in the case of the smaller funds, 10% of the retail price.
Furthermore, in the framework of the proposed Ministry of Health budget reductions, the Treasury has indicated that from next year, patients will have to pay NIS10 for a visit to a physician, NIS20 for a visit to an out-patient specialist, and NIS40 per day for hospitalization. There is also a proposal for a one-time 25% increase in the level of drug copayments.
