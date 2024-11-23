Israeli Govt Accepts Plan For Parallel Imports

Israeli Health Minister Yehoshua Matza is reported to have acceptedproposals by a steering committee set up by the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Gaby Barabash, aimed at reducing drug prices by 10%-40%.
One of the most significant of these would abolish the ban on imports of a drug while the original holder still has the license. Mr Matza says parallel imports would create competition between importers and lead local manufacturers to reduce their prices, forecasting a price drop of at least 20%.
A decision on whether the ban will be lifted will be taken no later than October; Mr Matza says he wants parallel importing to start in the New Year. As a result, the General Sick Fund, whose annual drugs bill is about NIS1.4 billion ($397 million) or about 50% of the total market and 65% of prescription drug sales, has begun planning for this development. The GSF's new head, Itzhak Peterburg, says this will reduce the drugs bill by "tens of millions of shekels annually."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze