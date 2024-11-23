Israeli Health Care Expenditure Data

Israeli national health service spending rose 3% per capita in 1995,with private spending per capita up 4%. Indications are that 1996 spending increased 2% per head.

1995's national health spending reached 8.1% of Gross Domestic Product, including net taxes on imports. Since the National Health Insurance Law took effect at the start of 1995, the health tax, levied on the insured, has substituted the relevant membership fees paid directly to the sick funds. However, total national health spending is independent of institutional arrangements for health service financing.

1995 saw no outstanding changes by operating sector in the components of health spending. The sick funds supplied 44% of the service, and the share taken by government institutions (eg hospitals, clinics and regional health bureaux) reached 21%. 12% of services were supplied by other non-profit institutions such as Hadassah, Magen David Adom, etc, and the value of service supplied by commercial groups (dentists, other private doctors and hospitals, plus medicines and medical equipment sold commercially) is put at 23% of the total.