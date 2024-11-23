Israeli Pharma trade Balance In 1995

Exports of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals from Israel fell 8% in 1995 to $237 million, says the Israel Manufacturers Association, which adds that this was due to the transfer abroad of some manufacturing activities.

However, says Amir Makov, chairman of the IMA's chemical and pharmaceutical section, last year exports of biotechnology and diagnostic products rose 15.1% to $120 million. Imports of pharmaceuticals, including bulk chemicals, rose 22.5%.

EU R&D Funding Program In 1995, 16 proposals were made to the European Union's R&D Programme by Israeli researchers, mainly from the Weizmann Institute, the University of the Negev in Beersheva, Tel Aviv University and the Technion in Haifa.