Israeli Survey On OTC Medicines

A survey by the Israeli OTC drug industry association, Telem, has found that 25% of people thought Moxypen (amoxicillin) was an over-the counter drug. Acamol (paracetamol) is the best-known medication, followed by Optalgin (pain reliever), Coldex (cold remedy) and centrum (vitamins), it found.
Two-thirds of those polled read the patient package insert, with women more likely to do so than men, and people aged 18-29 and the elderly less likely to do so. Telem chairman Ze'ev Baber said demand for OTCs is rising due to growing longevity and income, more private pharmacies and chain stores, and more education. About 12% of drugs in Israel are sold without prescription, mainly in private pharmacies, in a market worth $53 million a year. the average Israeli spends $11 a year on OTC drugs (compared with $48 in the USA), mostly on vitamins, analgesics and skin preparations.
