Italian Health Reform Battle: Bindi vs Ciampi

A battle royal has broken out between the new and popular Italian Health Minister Rosy Bindi and Treasury Minister Carlo Ciampi over proposals to apply "ticket" (patient copayment) charges to hospital health care. The conflict has erupted in the wake of the first government meeting to settle the overall budget for 1997, and as Italy slides into an economic slowdown which - it is expected - will affect jobs and prices.
The hospital ticket project is under urgent examination along with other possible health charge changes, and the Health Ministry has made clear that any exemptions from patient charges would be related both to income and family composition.
It is expected that guidelines would be introduced to eliminate "useless" diagnostic tests. An analysis of the use of specialist doctors is also being carried out to see if savings are possible, given that Italians spend billions of lire a year on specialist health care.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze