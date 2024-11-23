Italian Health Reform Battle: Bindi vs Ciampi

A battle royal has broken out between the new and popular Italian Health Minister Rosy Bindi and Treasury Minister Carlo Ciampi over proposals to apply "ticket" (patient copayment) charges to hospital health care. The conflict has erupted in the wake of the first government meeting to settle the overall budget for 1997, and as Italy slides into an economic slowdown which - it is expected - will affect jobs and prices.

The hospital ticket project is under urgent examination along with other possible health charge changes, and the Health Ministry has made clear that any exemptions from patient charges would be related both to income and family composition.

It is expected that guidelines would be introduced to eliminate "useless" diagnostic tests. An analysis of the use of specialist doctors is also being carried out to see if savings are possible, given that Italians spend billions of lire a year on specialist health care.